GP member denies joining Sena

Aurangabad, Sep 23:

Vitthal Sonwane, a member of Pandharpur Gram Panchayat (GP) who joined Shiv Sena in Mumbai, has claimed that he did not join Shiv Sena.

Former Deputy Sarpanch of Pandharpur GP and some present GP members including Mahendra Khotkar, Sarika Khotkar, Vitthal Sonawane and Gangadhar Khotkar joined the Sena in the presence of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Thursday. GP member Vitthal Sonawane, who returned home after joining the party, said that he had not joined the Sena stating that 'We went to Mumbai to meet former CM Thackeray for the work of the Adivasi community. In this meeting, I took a picture with Thackeray, and rumors have been raised that I joined the Sena. I have not joined Sena but former sarpanch Sheikh Akhtar, former Zilla Parishad member Ramesh Gaikwad, former sarpanch Mahebub Chaudhary, Harun Chaudhary, KV Vitthal Sonawane have informed that he is with Gaikwad.