GPS helped tracing stolen tempo in Waluj MIDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police arrested an accused along with a stolen tempo from Ranjangaon Phata on Tuesday at 7 pm. The name of the accused is Gajanan Bhaskar Auti (24, Pimpalgaon Pirachi in Paithan).

According to a transporter from Waluj MIDC Santosh Narode, he has a tempo (MH 04, CA 8784) and the driver's name is Amin Maqsood Shaikh (35, Waluj). On Monday evening, Amin parked the vehicle in front of Varroc Company (in E-Sector, Waluj MIDC) and went inside the company to register the tempo. When he returned back, the tempo was missing from the spot. Amin searched for the vehicle in the periphery but was in vain. Hence he then contacted Narode and informed him about the tempo theft.

The transporter then switched on the GPS which was fixed to the vehicle and found that the stolen tempo had gone in the direction of Ranjangaon. Hence Narode and Shaikh both started searching for the vehicle and spotted their tempo at Ranjangaon Phata on Tuesday at 7.30 pm. They came to know that the tempo driver had hit a vehicle, therefore, the angry mob was beating him. Narode and Shaikh then freed the vehicle thief from the clutches of the mob and handed him over to MIDC Waluj police.

The mob intensified beating Gajanan when they came to know about tempo theft. MIDC Waluj police have registered a case against Auti. Further investigation is on under the guidance of police inspector Krishna Shinde by Dheeraj Kabliye and team.