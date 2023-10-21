Graduation Day ceremony held in YB Chavan College of Pharmacy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Graduation Day Ceremony of the B Pharm and M Pharm batches of 2022 was held at Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy recently.

The ceremony kicked off with a procession of faculty members, led by Vice-Principal and chairman of Maulana Azad Education Trust Farhat Jamal and the college's principal Dr M H Dehghan.

Joint Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Girish Hukare was the chief guest for the event.

Principals of various colleges under MAET also attended the ceremony. The University Song echoed through the auditorium, setting the tone for a ceremony filled with pride and nostalgia.

Girish Hukare shared insights from his illustrious career in the pharmaceutical industry. He inspired the graduates to be innovative and to contribute to the advancement of pharmaceutical science for the betterment of society and exemplified strong Indian personalities with THREE P’s “Purpose, Passion and Principles”

In his presidential address, Farhat Jamal motivated the students for their future as scientists, researchers, leaders in health care, entrepreneurs and industrialists. “Behind every prescription, there is a patient with hope, fear and need for the expertise of a Pharmacist,” he added. The dignitaries conferred the degrees on the graduates.