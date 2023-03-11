Graduation Day held at YB Chavan College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The annual Graduation Day was held at Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy on Friday. Ex-Pro-Vice Chancellor and head of UDCT of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pravin Wakte was the chief guest for this event.

Degree certificates were conferred to B Pharmacy and M Pharmacy students of the passing out batch of 2021. In his speech, Dr Pravin urged the graduates to adopt new technologies to contribute better to the development of the pharmaceutical industry. Principal Dr M H Dehghan presided over the function.

In his speech, Dr Dehghan asked the students to imbibe high moral values. Principals Dr Mazhar Farooqui, Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, Dr Ghalib Hundekari and Dr Naveed- us-Sahar were present as guests. Dr Hemant Une, Dr Maria Saifee and all teaching and non-teaching staff made special efforts for the event. Chairman of MAET Farhat Jamal and the management congratulated the students for successfully completing their graduation.