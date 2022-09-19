Grandparents’ Day at Chaitanaya Valley

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

Chaitanya Valley International School celebrated Grandparents’ Day, recently. The grandparents of students from pre-primary up to the second grade were invited for a day of fun-filled activities and bonding. The school with this celebration wanted to honour the contribution of grandparents in children’s life. It was a heart-warming day with teachers and students along with grandparents coming together to celebrate little joys of life and love. The grandparents sang songs, expressed their views and narrated their experiences.

Principal Dr Sheetal mentioned, “The grandparents preserve the home’s deep-rooted history. They are a treasure trove of learnings, experiences, moral principles.’’

Director Satish Tupe said, “It was heartening to see grandparents shed a few layers of their age and gain a renewed vigor as they spent time with their grandchildren.”