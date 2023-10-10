Grant reservation to communities on proportion to their populations

Issue of dynasticism is an outdated one.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nanasaheb Patole today explained the role of the party on the issue of caste-based census. He said, “No one should behave in such a way that it will cause conflict in the society. Grant reservation to the communities in proportion to their population, beyond the reservation limit of 50 per cent, through conducting caste-based census.”

Warning that there should not be an atmosphere of Maratha versus OBC, Patole said that if the ruling party wants to take advantage of the situation created due to Maratha reservation, then they will never succeed, because they have come into power by giving false assurance to all of them of granting reservation. In reality they cannot give reservation to anyone and people have also realised it, he said.

In response to a question, the former chief minister Ashok Chavan said “The reservation should also be implemented in the private sector. The party is also of the same opinion as it is the issue of social justice.”

The Congress leaders were speaking to media persons, on the occasion of the district-wise meeting of the party office-bearers and members (from city and rural), this afternoon. The meeting started in the morning at the city hotel on Jalgaon Road.

Will you be Chief Minister?

In a direct question saying that will you be the CM, Chavan said, “This is a difficult question to answer. I will not be able to say anything on it, (looking towards Patola), but the MPCC president can comment on it. We are firmly behind Nanabhau.”

Patole added, "Currently, our intention is to expel the BJP from power. The decision of who should be made the CM is taken by the party superiors.”

Saying that the issue of dynasticism

has become outdated, Chavan said,“ I would like to question those who are criticising Congress that don't think there is dynasticism in BJP. Let the people decide whether it exists or not.”

Creating identity as cadre party

According to the resolution passed in Udaipur, the efforts of party building have been started in Maharashtra and holding of district wise meetings in Marathwada is a part of it. In future, we will have to work so that the Congress is identified as a cadre party, said Patole.

Patole also criticised Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Adv Balasaheb Ambedkar and suggested to sit and discuss the issue. Chavan explained how the situation emerged in the government medical college and hospital (GMCH) in Nanded due to shortage of medicine, insufficient number of doctors and nurses.

“The decision of privatising a hospital is taken by the Central Government. It was not passed during our tenure,” said former medical minister Amit Deshmukh.

MPCC working president Aref Naseem Khan, vice president Balasaheb Deshmukh, Marathwada observer Anil Patel, B. H. Nagrale, district president Dr Kalyan Kale, city president Yusuf Shaikh, Yogesh Masalge Patil and others were present on the occasion.

Patole strongly recommended releasing the overflowing water from upstream dams in Jayakwadi Dam subject to the court orders.

Patole and Chavan also said, “It is a minor question who will be the leader of I.N.D.I.A. After the Lok Sabha election, it will be decided who will be the Prime Minister and then the seat sharing will be done on merit basis.”