Green Day at New English Primary

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

Green Day was celebrated in New English Primary School, Silk Mills Colony. Students wore green clothes and brought green snacks. The teachers explained to them the message of green, save earth, save nature, and trees. The benefits of eating vegetables were explained and names of vegetables were taught. President Syeda Samia told the students about nutritious food. Teachers Masira Pathan, Anusha Raheen, Maniza Syeda, Tahsin Pathan, Farha Khanum and Gohar Saba worked for the success.