Greetings from Utsav Samiti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary was celebrated with great enthusiasm on behalf of Sarva Pakshiya Utsav Samiti at Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk in Garkheda area on Friday. On this occasion, the speaker Mukund Sonawane said Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's work is an inspiration to all Indians. This should not limit them to a particular caste, religion. He stated that his writings are a guide for all Indians and the world. Dr Sanjay Pagare, president of the Utsav Samiti expressed that this is the right time to follow Babasaheb's thought. Raju Vaidya, Dr S Shahane, Dr A Ghuge, Sitaram Kedare and others were present.