Grow Green rally by Blooming Buds School

Aurangabad, July 30: Blooming Buds English High School arranged a rally on awareness of tree plantation, recently. Students from the 5th to 10th participated enthusiastically and prepared charts and banners on the subject. The rally covered Begumpura, Bibi ka Maqbara, Pahadsinghpura areas and came back to the school. Chairman Dr Aziz Ahmed Quadri, principal Anjum Quadri, administrator Hana Quadri and all the teachers appreciated the students.