Growing support for Male Nurses’ indefinite hunger strike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The indefinite hunger strike launched by the Male Nurses Protection Committee, opposing the recruitment rule that reserves 80 percent of posts for women and only 20 percent for men, entered its tenth day on Wednesday. The agitation is gaining increasing support.

On Wednesday, leaders and members of the Ambedkarwadi Kruti Samiti, including Shravan Gaikwad, Vishal Ingle, Vinod Kasare, Arun Kharat, Sanjay Jati, Suraj Magare, Balu Waghmare, Kishor Gadkar, Madhukar Thombre, and Uttam Jadhav, visited the protest site to express solidarity with the striking nurses.

Several individuals have been actively working to sustain the agitation, including Samyak Jamdhade, Durgadas Shinde, Shankar Naiknavare, Satish Sarvagaude, David Lokhande, Shubham Kakad, and Sambhaji Lokhande.