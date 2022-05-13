Guardian minister reduces water tax to Rs 2K

- Civic chief underlines availability of additional 15 MLD quantity of water, soon.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 13:

Here is a good news as the guardian minister, Subhash Desai, today has announced 50 per cent (Rs 2,000) reduction in water charges, this evening.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is collecting water tax of Rs 4,050 every year.

The minister, after learning about the availability of additional quantity of 15 MLD water, has ordered to constitute a coordination committee headed by the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar to streamline the water supply on priority.

Desai took a meeting to review the status of water scarcity and measures taken by AMC, so far, to overcome the situation.

The meeting held at Smart City office was attended by the district collector Sunil Chavan, AMC administrator A K Pandey, commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta, zilla parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Nilesh Gatane, executive engineer of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) Ajay Singh, AMC city engineer S D Panzade and others.

Pandey apprised the minister that the AMC will be undertaking measures in eight days, on 42 issues, and increase the water lifting capacity by 15 MLD of water. Later on, the minister gave the above order.

A strong resentment was growing amongst the citizens due to supply of water in taps on gap of 8-10 days. Hence they strongly opposed to the payment of water tax. The minister’s decision will indeed provide a great relief to the citizens.

The administrator said that he welcomes the decision. The AMC will start the process of implementation and try to provide relief to the citizens immediately, he said.