Guardian minister's office set up inside collector’s office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A dedicated office space has been allotted to Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat within the premises of the district collector’s office.

The newly assigned space, situated on the ground floor previously occupied by the High-Speed Railway helpdesk will now function as the official contact office for the minister and his staff. The office is intended to serve as a facilitation centre for receiving public petitions and grievances addressed to the minister. Officials stated that the arrangement aims to bridge the accessibility gap, as citizens often struggle to reach ministers at their residences. Legal experts clarify that the Collector’s office is a purely administrative body, while the Guardian Minister holds a political position. While temporary use of space for official reviews is acceptable, assigning a permanent office may blur the lines between governance and politics, raising concerns over undue political influence.

"The space is not for my personal use"

"This office isn’t for my personal use; it’s meant to receive petitions and coordinate follow-ups on CM Relief Fund and other schemes, especially when officials like the District Collector are unavailable."

— Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat

Subject to terms and conditions

"The space is strictly for handling petitions related to the Guardian Minister. Political correspondence is not permitted, as per the District Collector’s conditions."

— Deputy collector Sangeeta Rathod

Past controversies over ministerial offices

This development is not without precedent or controversy. former MLA Bachchu Kadu had established a contact office within the Cada administrative complex, which drew public and political criticism. Similarly, in Amravati, a political storm erupted when former MP Navneet Rana attempted to set up a permanent office in the collector’s premises, a move opposed by rivals on legal and ethical grounds.