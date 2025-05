Gulam Rabbani passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gulam Rabbani Dada Miyan (79, Sanjaynagar-Baijipura) died after a prolonged illness at 10.30 pm on Tuesday.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Ganjeshahidya Masjid on Wednesday, while burial took place at the adjacent graveyard at 9.30 am today. Gulam Rabbani, who leaves behind wife, three sons and one daughter, is the elder brother of Gulam Hakkani, the joint secretary of Zilla Vypari Mahasangh.