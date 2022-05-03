Gunthewari heading towards Rs 100 crore revenue

Aurangabad, May 3:

The Gunthewari department of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has generated a revenue of Rs 89.58 crore till April 30 and the department is moving towards collecting Rs 100 crores. In ten months, 7,000 files from Gunthewari colonies have been approved.

From July, 9 2021 to May 3, 2022, 6,933 properties were regularized. So far 8,839 proposals have been submitted to the municipal corporation for regularization. Through these proposals, Rs 89.58 crore have been deposited in the treasury of the corporation. In all, 460 proposals for regularization have been rejected by the administration. Decisions on 1446 proposals have not been taken yet. Administrators have given extension till May 31, 2022 for regularization of property. The ready reckoner rate has been increased by ten per cent since this month. Earlier, 50 per cent of the ready reckoner rate was charged. Now, however, the 60 per cent fee will be recovered. The bank challan will be issued by the architects at a 60 per cent fee.

Rs 50 crore income from ward eight

Ward number eight included Satara-Deolai, Kanchanwadi, Nakshatrawadi and Itkheda. There were 3765 property files received in eight ward offices. From this the corporation generated revenue of Rs 50.73 crore. The corporation has regularized 2,715 properties, 195 files have been rejected and 855 files are pending.