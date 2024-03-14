Gupta named co-chair of PHD chamber's Maharashtra chapter

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nitin Gupta, CEO and director of RL Steel, and former CMIA president, has been elected as the Co-chair of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Maharashtra Chapter. The announcement came from PHDCCI President, Sanjeev Agrawal. Gupta, foreseeing benefits for MSMEs and export-oriented industries, aims to leverage his position for their advancement.

The PHD chamber of commerce and industry with a legacy of 118 years, PHDCCI is a key player in India's economic landscape, advocating for industry, trade, and entrepreneurship. Boasting over 1.50 lakh members, it serves as a bridge between government and industry, fostering economic growth and international relations.