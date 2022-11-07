Guru Nanakdevji Janmotsav celebration today

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Guru Nanakdevji Janmotsav will be celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm in the city on Tuesday. The three Gurudwaras in the city are decorated with attractive electric lighting.

Guru Nanakdevji Jayanti was celebrated in a simple manner for the past two years due to corona crisis. Now, there is enormous enthusiasm among the devotees as a grand celebration is being done this year.

On Monday night, the Gurudwaras were filled with religious fervour and enthusiasm. A short parade (Prabhat Feri) was held in the morning and Bhajans and Kirtans were sung at Osmanpura Gurudwara between 10 am to 12 noon. Later, Gurumukhji, who came from Amritsar narrated a Katha. Aarti and Janmotsav will start at 1 am.

The chief of Gurudwara, Harvinder Singh Bindra said that the Akhand Path Sahib will be concluded on Tuesday. A blood donation camp will be held from 8 am till the evening. A grand procession will start from Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara, Osmanpura to Dhavni Mohalla at Bhai Dayasinghji Bhai Dharamsinghji Gurudwara in the evening. Guru Granth Sahib will be placed in a decorated vehicle. The procession will pass through Kranti Chowk, Nutan Colony, Paithan Gate, Tilak Path, Gulmandi, City Chowk, Sarafa Road and will reach Dhawani Mohalla.

Jaspal Singh Oberoi, Kuldeep Singh Neer, Indrajeet Singh Chhatwala, Preetpal Singh Granthi, Harmesh Khatwada, Rishidas Oberoi and others are taking efforts for the success of the festival.