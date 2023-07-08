Guru Pournima celebration at Shamit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shamit School celebrated the auspicious occasion of Guru Pournima with a lot of reverence. The morning assembly initiated with a prayer followed by the enchanting prayer song, sung for the Gurus. A thoughtful skit on obeying your mentors and following the correct path was presented. A soulful dance performance won the hearts. The mentors were felicitated by the principal with sapling which also indicated the beginning of the Van Mahotsav.