Guru Pournima celebration at Shamit
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 8, 2023 12:05 AM2023-07-08T00:05:02+5:302023-07-08T00:05:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shamit School celebrated the auspicious occasion of Guru Pournima with a lot of reverence. The morning assembly initiated with a prayer followed by the enchanting prayer song, sung for the Gurus. A thoughtful skit on obeying your mentors and following the correct path was presented. A soulful dance performance won the hearts. The mentors were felicitated by the principal with sapling which also indicated the beginning of the Van Mahotsav.