Gutkha worth Rs 20K seized in Waluj

Aurangabad

Waluj police took action against two gutkha sellers and seized gutkha, banned in the state worth Rs 20,000 from them on Friday.

Waluj police along with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officers conducted a raid on a cake shop on Kamlapur Road and seized Gutkha worth Rs 20,000. A case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by FDA officer Jyotsna Jadhav against accused Shahid Khan (25, Waluj) and Salman Sahebkhan Pathan (24, Waluj). PI Sachin Ingole is further investigating the case.