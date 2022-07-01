Gutkha worth Rs 2.5L seized

Crime branch police conducted a raid on a grocery shop at New Baijipura and seized banned gutkha worth Rs 2.57 lakh on Thursday. A case has been registered with Jinsi police station in this regard.

Under the guidance of crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, a team led by PSI Amol Mhaske, Satish Jadhav, Jitendra Thakur, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Navnath Khandekar, Vitthal Sure and others were patrolling when they received information that the accused Naser Khan Yakin Khan Pathan (New Baijipura) runs Hina Grocery Shop in New Baijipura area. He is selling banned gutkha in his shop. Accordingly, the team raided the shop along with Food safety officer Nikhil Kulkarni and seized 717 packets of scented tobacco of Hira Panmasala and Rajnivas Pan Masala and Royal pan masala. 375 packets of XL scented tobacco, and Vimal, Rajnigandha, Tulsi and RMD pan masala, all amounting to Rs 2.67 lakh.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered with Jinsi police station.