Gutkha worth Rs 4.24 L sized in Daultabad

Aurangabad, March 30:

A team of the crime branch raided a house at Daultabad on Wednesday and seized illegal gutkha stock worth Rs 4.24 lakh.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Vishal Dhume said that a case was registered against the accused with Daultabad Police Station.

The crime branch team led by PSI Kalyan Shelke received information that ‘gutkha, paan masala, scented tobacco was being stocked illegally at the house of Aziz Syed Yunus (42, Bhimnagar, Daultabad).

On confirming the information, the team raided the house of Aziz Syed Yunus and sized gutkha and other items worth Rs 4.24 lakh.

A case was registered against the accused.

The team comprises PSI Shelke, ASI Ramakant Patare, constable Vijay Nikam, Naik Rajendra Salunke, Nitin Dhule, Sandeep Sanap and Anita Tribhuvan, under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghave, carried out the action. PSI Dilip Bachate is on the case.

The preliminary responsibility of taking action against the illegal sale of gutkha and other narco stuff is of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

The FDA officers take action along with the police on the basis of received information.

Many a time, the FDA officers remain busy with other office works. The Crime Branch team requested the FDA for taking action. It is learnt that senior officers of the department ignored it.