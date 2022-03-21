Guv fetes Prajwal Goher

Published: March 21, 2022

Aurangabda, March 20:

Ashapura Tapadia Innovations School student Prajwal Goher was recently felicitated by governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a function held at Raj Bhawan Mumbai for becoming the world record holder in Rubik’s Cube Game. Prajwal was congratulated by managing trustee Shilpa Verma, principal Prateema Laharia and the staff.

Tags :Ashapura Tapadia Innovations SchoolAshapura Tapadia Innovations SchoolPrajwal GoherMaharashtra bhagat singh koshyariShilpa Verma