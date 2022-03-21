Guv fetes Prajwal Goher

Aurangabda, March 20:

Ashapura Tapadia Innovations School student Prajwal Goher was recently felicitated by governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a function held at Raj Bhawan Mumbai for becoming the world record holder in Rubik’s Cube Game. Prajwal was congratulated by managing trustee Shilpa Verma, principal Prateema Laharia and the staff.