GVPR lays 140 km long internal water pipeline in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) will be laying an internal water distribution pipeline of length 1911 km in the city under the new water supply scheme. However, it has been observed that the contractor of the scheme ‘GVPR Co’ is being pressurised to complete the laying of internal pipelines on priority. Owing to this, the contractor has laid a pipeline of length 140 km long in the city, so far. However, it is learnt that there is no use in rushing to complete the laying of internal distribution pipelines in the city as if the total length of the pipeline is also laid by the contractor, then also it will be taking at least one and a half years to draw water till the city.

Following the rainfall, there is adequate stock of water available in the Jayakwadi Dam. As of today, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) deprive of heavy machinery to lift and supply a large quantity of water daily. To overcome the shortage, a new water supply scheme came into existence. Under the project, the main pipeline of 2500 mm width will be laid from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi and the construction of one master balancing reservoir (MBR) will be done at the hilltop in Nakshatrawadi. However, setting aside the important works, the GVPR have been intentionally engaged in laying of internal pipelines in the city. It is apparent that the pressure seems to have been made eyeing the forthcoming Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections. Hence the aspirants and others are forcing the contractor to do it on priority so that they could show the people how much they are concerned to get water to their respective areas. However, it is for sure that the water supply will be made to the city after one and a half years to two years.

Meanwhile, the work to construct 35 elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) is underway. Out of which, the work of 10 ESRs is expected to be completed by March 2023. The construction of MBR at Nakshatrawadi is expected to be completed in a month. Later on, a new detailed project report (DPR) of the new water supply scheme was made to get include the scheme in AMRUT 2.0. The DPR has been submitted to the MJP headquarters for technical inspection, said the executive engineer Ajay Singh.