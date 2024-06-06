Habitual offender sent to Harsul Jail under MPDA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ajay Bhausaheb Gaat (24), who is a habitual offender and created a terror in the area was sent to Harsul Central Jail for one year under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

Police inspector of Crime Branch Sandeep Gurme said that the action was taken against the offender on Thursday under the MPDA Act.

A total of nine cases were registered against him in Jinsi Police Station and three in Pundliknagar. Serious cases include attempts to murder, beating, theft and molestation.

A case of manhandling was registered against him in January. A preventive action was taken against him. Despite this, he did not mend his ways.

Gurme along with PIs of Jinsi Police Station Ramesh Gade and Gautam Wavle submitted a proposal to Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil for the action against the offender under MPDA action. Patil approved the proposal and after this, he was sent to Harsul Jail for one year.

CP Patil issued orders to take action against habitual offenders and the history-sheeters of the city. So, crime branch and police stations are preparing a list of criminals for the action.