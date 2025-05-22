Haj Committee announces free coaching to UPSC aspirants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news USPC aspirants as the Haj Committee of India (HCOI) through Haj House Residential Coaching Institute (HHRCI, Mumbai) has announced free coaching (with hostel facility) to the minorities and backward class graduate students for Civil Services (Preliminary cum Mains Examination) for the year 2025-2026.

The XVth batch will comprise 100 students (80 per cent minorities and 20 pc SC/ST/OBC). The desired students may visit the website www.hajcommittee.gov.in. and apply online between May 22 and June 21. Later, the MCQ-based entrance exam (Paper I - General Studies and II - CSAT) will be held at 21 selected centres all over India, including Mumbai (Maharashtra) on July 13, 2025 (Sunday). After completing the admission process, the classes will commence on August 11, 2025. The selected candidates will have to pay Rs 15,000 as a security deposit, which will be refunded to them afterwards, stated the notification issued by HCOI Chief Executive Officer Shanavas C, dated May 22, 2025.

Examination Centres (in alphabetical order)

Ahmedabad, Aligarh, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Prayagraj, Raipur, Ranchi, Roorkee and Srinagar.

For any details or query contact the aspirants may contact on HHRCI’s landline numbers (022) 22717100/22717148 or email-hajiascgc@gmail.com.