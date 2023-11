Haji M A Saeed passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A resident of Pragati Colony in Makai Gate, Haji Mohammed Abdul Saeed s/o Haji Mohammed Abdul Kareem, died of a brief illness in the holy city of Madina on August 15. He was 75.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Masjid-e- Nabvi at Namaz-e-Maghrib on August 16, while the burial took place in Jannat-ul- Baqi.

He is survived by his wife, 2 sons and a daughter.