Hall tickets for PG exams being issued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) started issuing hall tickets for the postgraduate courses examinations.

The students of PG from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna and Dharashiv will appear for the summer session examinations beginning on May 16.

Hundreds of students did not get the hall ticket during the last two semesters' examinations as their colleges failed to pay the fee and generate receipts on time. Some colleges did the same thing this time also. However, the examinations department warned the colleges to avoid such type of incidents. The university officers said that the hall tickets are being issued to the students of MA, M Com, M Sc and other courses.