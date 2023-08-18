Handicapped deranged person sexually abuses 4-year-old girl

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A handicapped deranged person sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl on the pretext of leaving her at home from the temple in Pandharpur area on Thursday night. The Waluj MIDC police have arrested the accused Sambhaji Honaji Dhaware (35, Daithan, Gevrai and presently living in Cidco Mahangar.

Police said, a woman lives with her 10-year-old and 4-year-old daughters in Pandharpur in the Waluj area. On Thursday at around 8 pm, her 4-year-old daughter went to a Vitthal temple with her elder sister was missing.

Her mother and relatives searched for her everywhere but could not find her. They inquired about the girl around the temple area and came to know that a handicapped person had taken her. He was even captured in the CCTV camera of the temple taking away the girl. Some persons identified him as Sambhaji Dhaware.

At around 9 pm, two youths Vaibhav Shelke and Akash Shelke spot the girl crying at Kamgar Chowk. They took her to the Waluj MIDC police station and the police handed her over to her mother. When the mother inquired about her, it was found that she was raped.

Under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Swati Uchit, constables Priyanka Talwande, Vinod Nitnavare, Pankaj Kalve, Deepak Matlabe, Avinash Dhage and others arrested Dhaware, who was trying to escape from Pandharpur.

Police said, Dhaware lives away from his wife. A few days back, he had made photos of a woman viral on social media and a case was registered against him, a few days back. CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar, ACP Ashok Thorat, and PI Avinash Aghav, visited and inspected the crime spot. PSI Sachin Pagote is further investigating the case.