Happy New Year turns costly: 459 cases registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

New Year’s Eve joy came at a price for 459 violators as police cracked down on motor law offenses, collecting over Rs 3.42 lakh in fines on Tuesday.

The district police, under the guidance of SP Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod, ensured a safe and peaceful night for citizens by taking stringent action against violators. To curb drunk driving and reckless behaviour, 39 checkpoints were set up across the district by 23 police stations and the District Traffic Branch. Breath analyzers were used to identify offenders, resulting in 51 cases of drunk driving being registered. Additionally, five cases were lodged under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act for liquor-related violations. Over 50 police officers and 650 personnel were deployed across six subdivisions to maintain order at sensitive locations. The coordinated efforts of police officials, including Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, ensured that no untoward incidents occurred, allowing citizens to welcome the New Year with enthusiasm and safety.