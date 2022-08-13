Har Ghar Tiranga campaign receives a massive response in the city

Thousands of flags hoisted on houses

Vehicle rallies, cleanliness drives and marathons organised in the city

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign launched by the Central government under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav received huge response in the city. Thousands of flags were hoisted on their houses by the citizens on Saturday. Various activities were also organised throughout the district.

On the first day of the campaign, thousands of citizens hoisted the tricolor flag on their houses. Flags were also hoisted on government offices, schools, colleges, trade associations and offices of private organizations.

The Zilla Parishad distributed nearly 5 lakh flags in the district. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation also distributed 1.5 lakh flags through ward offices in the city. A flag run was organized from Siddharth Garden to Amkhas ground at 8 am by the corporation. Administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary inaugurated the race. NCC students participating in this race collected garbage in public places. Cleanliness drive was implemented at Naubat Darwaza, and Bibi-Ka-Maqbara area by the corporation. The women and child welfare department organized a gathering for self-help groups at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Centre. Dean of the cancer hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad and Dr Asefia Shaikh gave guidance on health.

A two-wheeler rally was taken out in the city under the leadership of the president of the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh, Vijay Jaiswal, with the national flag. School materials were distributed to orphan children by the ‘I Love Aurangabad’ foundation. Pushpa Nagori, District information officer Mukund Chilwant, foundation's Irbaz Ansari were present on this occasion. Flags were hoisted in municipal schools. Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele hoisted the flag at Vitkheda primary school.

Thousands of activities

Collector Sunil Chavan informed in a press conference on Saturday that more than 91,000 events and activities have been held in Aurangabad district so far under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. A 100 feet high flag post was erected in front of the Subhedari guest house. The DK flag foundation helped in CSR. An exhibition has been held at the municipal town hall regarding partition.