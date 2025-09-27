Harassment of woman for not bearing a son; demand of ₹2 lakh for spices shop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 28-year-old married woman was allegedly harassed by her in-laws for giving birth to three daughters and not bearing a son. Later, she was also pressured to bring ₹2 lakh from her parental home to start a spices shop. The harassment reportedly escalated to beatings, threats to her life, and being thrown out of the house. Finally, the woman lodged a complaint at Pishor Police Station, following which a case was registered against her husband and five of his family members.

According to the complaint, Afreen Shaikh Aqueeb (28), a resident of Ganesh Colony, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, originally from Karanjkhed, is married to Shaikh Aqueeb Shaikh Azeem of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. After the marriage, the couple had three daughters. Her husband and in-laws allegedly began harassing her for not giving birth to a son. Later, they demanded ₹2 lakh from her parents to open a spices shop and assaulted her when she refused.

She alleged that her husband Shaikh Aqueeb Shaikh Azeem, father-in-law Shaikh Azeem, mother-in-law Praveena Shaikh Azeem, sister-in-law Sharina Jameer Shaikh, brother-in-law Mobeen Azeem, and Shaikh Jameer assaulted her, forced her out of the house, and threatened to kill her.

A case has been registered at Pishor Police Station on Friday. The investigation is being conducted under the guidance of PSI Shivaji Nagwe by Beat Jamadar Lalchand Naglod of Karanjkhed police outpost.