Hardcore criminal Akash alias Dhamma Khetre detained under MPDA

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

Hardcore criminal Akash alias Dhamma Yesu Khetre 926, Triveninagar, Cidco, N-7) was detained under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act in Harsul prison by commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta due to his increased criminal activities.

Such preventive action under MPDA has been taken against eight criminals since January.

ACP (crime) Vishal Dhume said, Akash alias Dhamma is a hardcore criminal and several cases of fighting, breaching of prohibitory order, illegal crowding, riot, theft, breach of peace and other criminal activities have been registered against him with Cidco police station. Apart, many people had not lodged complaint against him due to his fear.

The police had taken preventive action against him earlier, but his criminal activities did not cease. Hence, Dr Gupta took action to detain him. Under the guidance of senior officers, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, Cidco PI Sambhaji Pawar, PSI Kailas Annaldas, Ashok Avchar, ASI Dwarkadas Bhange, Shewale, Mahdev Dane, Sunil Jadhav, Kiran Kale, Deepali Sonawane executed the action of detention.