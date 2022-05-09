Hardcore criminal surrenders after killing friend

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 9:

A hardcore criminal on record stabbed his friend, also listed on record, and surrendered himself by approaching the Jinsi police station on Sunday midnight. The victim died on the spot at Baijipura due to excessive blood loss, informed senior PI Vyankat Kendre.

The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Shahrukh Shaikh Anwar (17 years six months, Indiranagar Baijipura) and the murderer as Haidar Khan alias Sharekh Zafar Khan (22, Sanjaynagar).

Police said Sharukh and Haidar are friends. Haidar stabbed Sharukh near Sikandar Hall in Baijipura area on Sunday night. Sharukh had a huge blood loss. In the scuffle, Haidar also had a knife injury in the stomach. After stabbing Sharukh with a knife several times, he went to Jinsi police station in an injured condition. His clothes and chappals were filled with blood. The police rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The police went to the spot and took injured Sharukh to GMCH in an auto-rickshaw, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Sharukh was living with his grandmother. He had no mother and his father had abandoned him. His maternal uncle Pathan Javed Pathan Khaled lodged a complaint with Jinsi police station. PSI Ananta Tangde registered a case against Haider. PI Rajesh Mayekar is further investigating the case.

The deceased Sharukh was also a hardcore criminal on the police record. In all, six cases of the fight, gambling, theft, and others have been registered against him at Jinsi and Cantonment police stations since 2019. Similarly, cases are also registered against Haidar at various police stations in the city.

Both the criminals were addicted to the sedative pills. On Sunday night, both consumed the pills and they had a quarrel over a petty reason. Later, Haidar stabbed Sharukh.