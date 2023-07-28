Harsh Jajoo is director of NSBT

July 28, 2023

Jajoo has contributed significantly to the industrial landscape of Aurangabad as a senior industrial professional and as an active ...

Jajoo has contributed significantly to the industrial landscape of Aurangabad as a senior industrial professional and as an active leadership coach. Jajoo had also served as Chairman and Managing Director of Canpack India Pvt. Ltd.

