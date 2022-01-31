Harshi Kh. Police Patil dies in accident

Aurangabad, Jan 31:

Police Patil of Harshi Khurd died as a speeding container dashed his moped near Pandhri Pimpalgaon Shivar on Aurangabad - Solapur Highway on Monday afternoon. The dash was so severe that the moped was struck to the container and the driver in an attempt to flee dragged the moped for around 12 kilometers.

The deceased has been identified as Narayan Pandit Raut (70, Harshi Kh. Paithan). Raut’s wife is admitted to a hospital in Aurangabad. On Monday, he was taking lunch for her on his moped (MH20 EQ 5404). Near Pandhri Pimpalgaon, a speeding container dashed his motorcycle. Raut was thrown away and he died on the spot. However, his moped was struck in the container and the driver dragged it for a distance of around 12 kms.

The nearby residents chased the container and caught the driver near Chite Pimpalgaon. They beat him black and blue and was later handed over to the police. The body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives after postmortem at the primary health centre at Adul. A case has been registered in Karmad police station.