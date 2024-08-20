Harsul Lake water storage scales up to 10-feet

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news the water level in Harsul Lake has risen to 10 feet due to the ongoing rainfall in the city for the past couple of days. It may be noted that the citizens and the municipal corporation administration were worried as the lake had almost dried up due to insufficient rainfall. This amount of water is sufficient to last through the summer. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) expects that the lake will fill up if there are two or three more significant rainfalls. The lake needs a water level of 26 feet to be considered full.

The water from the lake quenches the thirst of residents in 14 wards of the old city. If the water from it runs out, the CSMC has to supply water from the Jayakwadi Dam. Currently, 5 MLD (million liters per day) of water is being lifted from the lake daily. Last year, the CSMC spent a substantial Rs 4 crore to build a new water treatment plant to increase the water extraction capacity from the lake.

Unfortunately, this year, the lake did not fill up completely. Even though three months of the monsoon season have passed, only a modest amount of water has accumulated in the source. Due to the low water level in the lake, water was being supplied to the old city once every eight days. Now that there is a sufficient amount of water in the lake, the interval between water supplies will be reduced by a day, said the executive engineer (water supply) K M Phalak.

Lifting of 10 MLD of water!

The CSMC hopes there will be more rainfall till the immersion of Lord Ganesha. If there are two or three more significant rainfalls, Harsul Lake will be filled to capacity. After that, the municipal corporation will be able to extract up to 10 MLD of water daily. All the necessary infrastructure is already in place to implement the lifting task.