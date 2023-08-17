HBT on Solapur-Dhule National Highway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A gang of unidentified thieves broke open the locked house of a farm labourer Prakash Fakirrao Thillare, at Fatiyabad, on Solapur-Dhule National Highway and fled away with cash and ornaments worth lakhs of rupees on Wednesday at 5 pm.

According to details, Prakash along with his family had gone to work on a farm at Girnera Shivar. Taking advantage of the locked house, the thieves broke the latches of the main door and entered the house. They took away valuables like ‘Nath’ ‘Jhumbar’, ‘Ganthan’, ‘Vel’, ‘Poth’ etc which were kept in the almirah. The women staying in the neighbourhood raised an alarm when she saw the thieves. However, the thieves manage to flee away.

Acting upon the information, Daulatabad Police Station’s team comprising police inspector Vinod Salgarkar, PSI Ayub Pathan, Raosaheb Rathod, Shaikh Saleem and Bharat Singh Dhumale reached the spot. A case has been registered against the thieves. Further investigation is on.