HC asks university to continue probe, but don’t take decision

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Sanjay Gangapurwala and Justice Shrikant Kulkarni directed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to continue the committee's probe of Jawahar Education Society’s Vaidyanath College (Parli) but not to take a decision until the court’s judgement.

It may be noted that there is a dispute between the board of directors and management of the education society. The university was to appoint an administrator on the college because of the dispute.

A petition was filed in the HC to challenge the decision of the university. Before appointing the administrator as per the Government directives, Bamu set up a three member-committee led by Dr Rajesh Karpe.

The members are Dr Fulchand Salampure and Dr Pratibha Ahire.

The education society, through adv Satish Talekar filed a petition in the court and brought to its notice that all three committee members are Management Council and were elected from the NCP panel.

Talekar argued that the probe may not be impartial. He requested the decision to appoint the administrator should be cancelled and not to take any decision on the probe report until the court delivers judgement.