HC grants pre-arrest bail to retd. engineer booked under atrocity case

Aurangabad, Feb 18:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court's Justice R G Awchat has granted pre-arrest bail to a retired engineer Shivaji Prahlad Atode, who was booked under Atoricity Case at Ambad police station in Jalna district. The complaint was

lodged by Babasaheb Kharat.

It so happened that Kharat has submitted an application demanding inquiry of the works being done by the then junior engineer Atode (of Zilla Parishad's Small Irrigation sub-division office at Ambad). Taking cognizance of which, the

Jalna ZP chief executive officer (CEO) has conducted a hearing. However, Kharat alleged that Atode jostled and abused him before coming to the hearing. Hence Atrocity Case was filed against the junior engineer. Atode then filed an appeal in the Aurangabad Bench to get an anticipatory bail through Adv Sudarshan Salunke. Adv Rahul Bagul pleaded on behalf of the state government.