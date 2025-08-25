HC grants stay on ongoing construction works in APMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday ordered a stay on the ongoing construction works being carried out on the parking space of the Super Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The order was passed by Justice Manish Pitale and Justice Y G Khobragade until further instructions. The next hearing of the petition will take place after four weeks.

Approval to temporary revised plan

Earlier, during the hearing held on August 7, the bench had lifted the interim stay granted on the construction at the APMC parking space and had allowed the Municipal Corporation to take further action as per the issued notice. However, it came to light that a day before that hearing (August 6), the municipal corporation had approved the “temporary revised plan” of the APMC.

Challenging this approval, petitioner Sanjaykumar Pahade filed a civil application in the court, requesting a stay on the order approving the revised plan. Acting on this, the bench passed the fresh stay order on Monday.

The bench also questioned why the municipal corporation or the APMC had not informed the court in the previous hearing about the approval of the revised plan given a day earlier. To this, municipal counsel Adv. Parth Salunke responded that the authorities were not aware of the fact at the time.

Representing the petitioner, senior advocate Prashant Katneshwarkar urged the court to cancel the approval granted by the municipal corporation to the APMC’s revised plan and direct the corporation to take strict action. After hearing the arguments, the bench issued the above order. Adv Salunke was assisted by Adv Vaibhav Deshmukh in the matter.