HC observes that GMCH has only PM service

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Arun Pednekar on Thursday observed that Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) had left with just post-mortem service.

According to details, MP Imtiaz Jaleel filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the court about the lack of facilities, shortage of medicines and staff availability in the GMCH.

The court also made remarks like they (GMCH) are playing with human life. The court has issued directives to submit an affidavit about the medical vacant posts, irregular medicines supply and progress in departmental enquiry in Dr Ashish Bhivapurkar's case before October 7, 2022.

During the hearing, MP Jaleel informed the court that the GMCH faces a shortage of medicine many a time because of delays and an uncertain supply of medicines from Haffkine Corporation Ltd.

It has no full-time cardiologist, neurosurgeon, neuro physician, urologist, nephrologist while the required machinery is not in operation at super speciality. He claimed that common people have to go to private hospitals for surgery as no angiography, angioplasty or bypass- surgery is done there.

MP Jaleel requested the court to issue directives to stop the recruitment process of grade-3 and 4 medical employees. The court had directed the Government Hospital for the departmental probe against cardiovascular thoracic surgeon Dr Ashish Bhivapurkar. A personal notice was served to him. In view of this, Dr Ashish Bhivapurkar was present in the court.