HC orders strict action against obstructors in illegal water connection drive

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Arun Pednekar today directed the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to take stern action against citizens drawing water illegally from the main pipeline supplying to the city and also persons obstructing the implementation of the drive.

Meanwhile, the court also ordered that the police commissioner provide security by deploying a special officer to the AMC officials on request to implement the drive smoothly. The next hearing on the public interest litigation (PIL) will be held on September 5.

The AMC pleader Adv Sambhaji Tope brought to the notice of the bench that the civic body has disconnected 899 illegal water connections in the city since June 17. Majority of these connections were of a half inch to 3 inches in size and were taken from the main water supplying pipelines. Tope underlined that the authorities also witness interferences while implementing the drive, in some parts of the city, and it leads to tension. Hence the police security available to them is insufficient. Hence adequate police security should be provided to the civic squads.

Tope also submitted a plea stating that an additional quantity of water will be available after the disconnections of illegal connections in the city. Besides, efforts will also be made to supply water in the gap of three days till the Diwali festival. Hence, the bench gave the above verdict.

The pleader of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) Adv Vinod Patil informed the court that many electricity poles are emerging as an obstruction in implementing the new water supply scheme between Paithan and Aurangabad. There is a need for Rs 13.18 crore to relocate these poles and a letter in this regard has been sent to the chief secretary (water supply) on August 12.

The chief government pleader D R Kale assured of extending cooperation by the department concerned in granting the required fund. Adv Amit Mukhedkar represented the principal petitioner, Adv Sachin Deshmukh acted as an amicus curiae, Deepak Manorkar pleaded on behalf of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Boxxxxxxxxxx

HC orders union Minister

The standing committee of the Government of India’s Department of Environment and Climate Change has forwarded the proposal to the concerned union ministry for further process. The proposal is regarding the construction of a new pump house in the prohibited area of the Bird Sanctuary (near Jayakwadi Dam) covering 354 acres of land spread in the Aurangabad and Ahmednagar districts.

Hence the High Court ordered the union minister concerned to take an urgent decision upon it. Meanwhile, the court also inquired possibility of constructing a new pump house at places other than the sanctuary area.