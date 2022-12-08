HC orders to implement ban on nylon Manja strictly

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghughe and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh today ordered the municipal bodies and police officers to jointly take action to ensure strict implementation of the ban on selling of the nylon ‘Manja’ in the 12 districts of its (High Court’s) jurisdiction.

The bench also ordered to create awareness about the ban through different mediums in schools, colleges and different sections of society; to make the president and secretary of the Shop-owners Association as opponents in the case. The bench also clarified that it will be conducting a special hearing in this regard, every Friday till January 2023.

The municipal corporation/local self-governing bodies and the police administration should create awareness in schools and colleges through posters, while the college faculties and school teachers should guide (for a minute) their students and discourage them from using the banned kite string while flying the kites. The police should display the posters with their logo and the commissioner of police should allow using the logo on the posters also highlighting the ill effects of the Nylon Manja. The participation of bird lovers, sports associations and other NGOs should also be attracted to implement the task.

Meanwhile, the amicus curiae (court’s friend ) Adv Satyajit Bora informed the court about a player ( participating in the sports festival of BAMU) who sustained injuries due to the Manja.

The government pleader Dnyaneshwar Kale brought to the notice of the High Court that 57 cases were filed in the past year in the Aurangabad district and the maximum number of cases were filed in December.

Adv Sidheswar Thombre represented the university, while Adv Anand Bhandari appearing on behalf of the AMC mentioned that the civic administration conducts awareness programmes regarding the ban of Nylon Manja with the assistance of the social organisation and distributes posters as well.