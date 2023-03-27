HC orders to issue notices to home secretary, first appellant officer

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court ordered to issue notices to the secretary of the home department, first appellant officer, PSI, and others following the refusal to provide information on the beautification case lodged in Nighoj police station in Parner tehsil in Ahmednagar district despite the orders of the state information commission.

The preliminary hearing in the following petition was held before the bench of the acting chief justice Sanjay Gangapurwal and Justice Santosh Chapalgaonkar. The next hearing will be held on April 27.

Baban alias Kisan Patilba Kawad submitted a petition with the division bench through Adv Chaitanya Dharurkar. He mentioned that he had sought information about expenses done on the beautification of the Nighoj police station through the Right to Information Act. The public relation officer rejected the application on May 25, 2018. Hence, he appealed with the Nashik division bench of the State Information Commission. The commission accepted the appeal of the petitioner and ordered to take disciplinary action against the officers for deliberately hiding the information. Still, Kawad did not receive the expected information and he submitted the petition to the division bench.