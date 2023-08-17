HC orders to issue valid caste certificate excluding condition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Shailesh Brahme has ordered the caste verification committee (CVC) to issue a valid caste certificate of Scheduled Tribe (ST) category to the petitioner.

The court observed that the committee has no right to give a rubber stamp of 'conditional validity' on the Validity Certificate. Hence the court orders issuing the valid certificate without any such stamp on it.

Earlier, in the first petition, the court directed to issue a Validity Certificate subject to the condition considering the validity certificate issued to blood relatives of the petitioner and if it gets cancelled.

In response to the order, Aurangabad's CVC issued a validity certificate with a rubber stamp marked as ‘conditional validity.’

The petitioner Ambika Thakur then filed a new petition through Adv Mahesh Deshmukh. He gave references of three orders given by the High Court in the past and requested to cancel the word ‘conditional validity.’ He also brought into notice that the CVC has no right to use the word ‘conditional validity’ as per the Form G. It has no authority to give the rubber stamp mentioning ‘conditional validity’ on the validity certificate. Hence after hearing the argument, the bench gave the above verdict.