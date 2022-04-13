HC rejects plea on relaxation from detention

Aurangabad, April 13:

Aurangabad Division Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice V K Jadhav and Justice Sandeepkumar More rejected the plea of Adil Khan Nader Khan Pathan, detained under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, requesting to give relaxation from detention.

Considering the increased criminal activites of Adil Khan, Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta issued an order to detain him under MPDA. Begumpura police station PI Sachin Sanap implemented the order and detained Adil in Harsul Centra Prison. The state government had sanctioned his detention on August 18, 2021. The advisory board on September 17, 2021, listened the say of detention officer ASI Dwarkadas Bhange through video conferencing and observed that the reasons are adequate for detention. Accordingly, the state government on September 30, 2021 issued the order of detention of Adil Khan for one year.

Adil Khan had appealed against the order and requested the bench to cancel his detention.

The bench after analyzing the letter of the CP and the other documents, rejected the petition on Tuesday. Public prosecutor R D Sanap appeared appeared on behalf of the government.