HC sought details on civic body’s share of ₹822 in new water supply scheme

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Ashwin Bhope, during a hearing on Friday, inquired the status of the ₹822 crore share of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) in the city’s ₹2,740 crore new water supply scheme project. The court directed the State’s additional Chief Secretary (Finance) to provide clarity on the matter, instructing chief government pleader Amarjeetsingh Girase to obtain the information.

Share pending with Department of Finance

During the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the water supply scheme, the bench was informed that the municipal corporation had sent a proposal for its share of funds via Hudco. This proposal is currently pending with the additional Chief Secretary (Finance). The municipal commissioner (administrator) is said to be actively pursuing the matter.

Many works remain incomplete

A report from the court-appointed monitoring committee overseeing the project was submitted during the hearing. It noted that many components of the scheme remain incomplete and have not been finished within the stipulated timeline. In response, the contractor claimed that work is progressing rapidly despite heavy rains. They also informed the court that ₹120 crore worth of additional work and ₹30 crore in current bills, a total of ₹150 crore, are pending with the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP).

Committee meetings and next hearing

The High Court directed the monitoring committee to hold a meeting on October 8 specifically regarding the pending ₹150 crore payments. The committee’s regular meeting will be held on October 9, and the next court hearing on the PIL is scheduled for October 10.