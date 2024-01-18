HC tells CM to provide funds for the new water supply scheme

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade has ordered the chief minister to himself find a way and initiate measures to provide Rs 822.22 crore (30 percent share of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation) in the project by the state government, on its behalf.

The bench also ordered that the state should release the fund and then recover the same from the CSMC in 10-20 years or through the installments fixed by the government. The next hearing upon the public interest litigation (PIL) will be held on February 13.

The bench in its order to the chief government pleader has directed him to have a discussion with the principal secretary of the Chief Minister and Urban Development Department (UDD) and bring into their notice about the High Court’s order given regarding the fund on July 13, 2023 and bring to the notice about the inability of the CSMC in raising its share (30 percent) in the new water supply scheme.

The bench also expressed its concern saying that care should be taken so that the new water scheme should also not meet the same fate as the parallel pipeline project. The citizens are not getting water on a regular basis for the last 20 years. Also specifically pin-pointing the bureaucrat that the water supply is made on the gap of 6-7 days in the city, the court said.

The revised cost of the water project is Rs 2740 crore. Of which, the Central Government has released 25 percent of funds (Rs 685.19 crore) and the State Government has released 45 percent of funds (Rs 1233.34 crore). A total of 55 per cent work has been physically completed. However, the CSMC is unable to bear the financial burden of Rs 822.22 crore, therefore, it should be contributed by the state government, on its behalf. This has been said by the municipal commissioner to the principal secretary several times in the past.

“Earlier, considering the request of the CSMC, the bench has ordered the state to consider it as a special case and provide the fund to the municipal corporation as its share in the project. The order was given to the state government on July 13, 2023. Despite this the desk officer of the UDD, Gajanan Alewad issued a letter to the CSMC on January 9, 2024 stating that the government will not be granting any aid to it and suggested raising the share through the funds sanctioned to it under 15th finance commission and self generated income. The letter also warned of ensuring that the progress of the water project should not be affected, said the CSMC lawyer Sambhaji Tope to the court.