HCoI raises final payment alert for pilgrims

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Haj 2023 pilgrims boarding the direct flights from the Aurangabad embarkation point will have to shell out Rs 88,000 each more than the pilgrims boarding the flights from the Mumbai embarkation point.

The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) today has issued a circular alerting the selected pilgrims about the final payment of the Haj. So far, the HCoI through two instalments has collected

Rs 2.51 lakh from each pilgrim. Hence they will now have to pay the remaining amount after deducting the amount of two instalments.

Three embarkation points in state

There are 22 embarkation points in India. It includes three from Maharashtra. They are at Aurangabad, Mumbai and Nagpur. Hence the pilgrims boarding flights from Aurangabad will have to pay Rs 3,92, 738; from Mumbai will have to pay Rs 3,04, 843 and from Nagpur will have to pay Rs 3,67,044, stated the circular (dated May 6) duly signed by the HCoI’s deputy chief executive officer (accounts) Sharique Alam.

Meanwhile, the pilgrims will have to make a separate payment of Rs 16,344 each (or 720 SAR) for Qurbani/Adahi through any branch of the State Bank of India and the union Bank of India.

The last date to make the final payment is May 15 and the flights are likely to commence from May 21, stated the circular.