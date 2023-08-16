He left this world by creating accomplished engineers: Sharad Pawar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The NCP president and MP Sharad Pawar said,“Former JNEC principal Prataprao Borade today is not amongst us, but before bidding adieu to this world, he has created a generation of accomplished engineers. It is his achievement that will make us remember him. I had met him while he was in the ICU and there was a very different smile on his face.”

A meeting to pay tribute to the JNEC’s principal Prataprao Borade was held at MGM’s Rukmini Hall on Wednesday. Former minister Rajesh Tope, MP Fauzia Khan, Jaisingrao Gaikwad, Arvind Gore, Ankushrao Kadam, C P Tripathi, Nandkishore Kagliwal and MGM University’s Vice Chancellor Dr. Vilas Sapkal and Savita Panat were also present on the dais.

The NCP president said,“Prataprao gave direction to thousands of students in their lives. He created them through innovation, creativity and discipline. He was trained in the culture of Rashtriya Seva Dal. He would always remain present with Bapusaheb Kaldate. Although hailing from a rural area, he took his education from IIT-Powai. Prior to joining JNEC as the principal, he had worked in Vapi and Kandivali. His commitment with the college made him reach the vertex.”

Kagliwal recalled saying, “The students to whom he had beaten up during the college days also loved him.” Rahul Dhoot also shared his memories. Tope, Gore, Panat, Tripathi and others also expressed their views. The faculties Abhay Kulkarni read out the letters written about Borade and Samdhan Ingle conducted the proceedings.

He was singing and laughing while going to Baba Hospital. He was on a ventilator for almost six months then also he maintained a smile on his face. One day before leaving this world he tried to make us happy in the sorrowful situation, said his son Bhushan Borade while sharing memories of his father.