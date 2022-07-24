Headmistress manhandled in PTM

Aurangabad, July 24:

A teacher during the parent- teachers meeting at Pratibhatai Patil School at Harsul Tee-point abused and manhandled the headmistress on Saturday afternoon. He also snatched the mike from her. Based on a complainant lodged by headmistress’ daughter, a case has been registered with City Chowk police station against the teacher.

The accused teacher has been identified as Devendra Rajendra Patil (Mayur Park).

Complainant Sunanda Laxman Misal (Bhagatsinghnagar, Harsul) is teacher in Pratibhatai Patil School and her mother Vaijayanti Misal is the head mistress and founder secretary of the school.

According to the complaint, The found president of the school Rajendra Patil died two years back and accused Devendra is his son. On July 23, headmistress Misal called a parents-teachers meet and Devendra also came for it.

When Misal was addressing the parents, Devendra came there and abused her and snatched the mike from her. He told her that she should not address the meeting. She tried to convince him, but he manhandled her.

Later, her daughter Sunanda sought reply from Devendra on this. He even abused her and threatened of life. She then lodged a complaint against Devendra with City Chowk police station. Under the guidance of PI Ashok Giri, PSI Mukteshwar Lad is further investigating the case.

Six persons of the family of founder president Late Rajendra Patil are working in this schools. His two sons and three daughters-in-law are teachers and one son is a clerk. One of his sons is the present president of the school. All of them had an autocratic attitude, Misal mentioned in the complaint.